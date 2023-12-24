BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) PT Lowered to $3.75

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by TD Securities from $4.00 to $3.75 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on BB. CIBC decreased their target price on BlackBerry from $5.50 to $4.75 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on BlackBerry from $5.37 to $5.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BlackBerry in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on BlackBerry from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on BlackBerry from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.63.

Shares of BlackBerry stock opened at $3.57 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.45. BlackBerry has a 52 week low of $3.17 and a 52 week high of $5.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 1.50.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. BlackBerry had a negative return on equity of 4.24% and a negative net margin of 68.47%. The firm had revenue of $175.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. BlackBerry’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that BlackBerry will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO John S. Chen sold 554,211 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.65, for a total value of $2,022,870.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,893,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,161,373.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO John S. Chen sold 554,211 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.65, for a total value of $2,022,870.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,893,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,161,373.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steve Rai sold 12,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.56, for a total value of $45,016.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,243.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 585,860 shares of company stock worth $2,151,529 in the last quarter. 1.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,219,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,763,000 after acquiring an additional 20,700 shares during the last quarter. Cartenna Capital LP purchased a new position in BlackBerry during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,636,000. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in BlackBerry during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in BlackBerry by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,287,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,190,000 after buying an additional 692,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackBerry during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.66% of the company’s stock.

CylancePROTECT, an endpoint protection platform and mobile threat defense solution; CylanceOPTICS, an endpoint detection and response solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceGATEWAY, an AI-empowered zero-trust network access solution; CylancePERSONA, a user and entity behavior analytics solution; BlackBerry unified endpoint management, a central software component for secure communications platform; BlackBerry Dynamics, a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; and BlackBerry Workspaces solutions.

