BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $71.31.

Several research firms recently commented on BJ. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Monday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $75.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 20th.

Shares of NYSE:BJ opened at $66.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a twelve month low of $60.33 and a twelve month high of $78.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.76.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 17th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 43.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total transaction of $65,870.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,263.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total value of $65,870.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,263.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Laura L. Felice sold 46,586 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total transaction of $3,286,176.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,340 shares in the company, valued at $4,961,783.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,410 shares of company stock valued at $5,753,919 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,063,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 8,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 175,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, coupon books, promotions, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

