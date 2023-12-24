Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,582 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.4% during the third quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 7,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 54.6% during the third quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 3,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 164.5% during the third quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 21,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,166,000 after buying an additional 13,086 shares during the period. Scharf Investments LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.6% during the third quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 8,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.8% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the period. 74.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $107.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.34. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.36 and a 1-year high of $119.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $103.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.30 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 18.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 171.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $4,602,729.69. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,738,572.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $4,602,729.69. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,738,572.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total transaction of $213,052.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,862,394.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.14.

Read Our Latest Report on MRK

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

(Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.