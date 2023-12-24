Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 179 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 0.6% of Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,144,659,000 after purchasing an additional 195,415,560 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 212,409.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 53,346,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,776,996,000 after buying an additional 53,321,234 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 38,525.9% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,421,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,783,000 after buying an additional 11,391,719 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,101,052,000. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 122.2% in the 2nd quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 534,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,242,000 after buying an additional 2,941,401 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $475.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $368.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $448.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $445.41. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $378.15 and a twelve month high of $479.08.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

