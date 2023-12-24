Benchmark Bankshares (OTCMKTS:BMBN) vs. Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Financial Analysis

Benchmark Bankshares (OTCMKTS:BMBN – Get Free Report) and Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Benchmark Bankshares has a beta of 0.3, meaning that its stock price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wintrust Financial has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Benchmark Bankshares and Wintrust Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Benchmark Bankshares N/A N/A N/A Wintrust Financial 20.73% 14.14% 1.19%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Benchmark Bankshares N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Wintrust Financial $2.21 billion 2.58 $509.68 million $9.94 9.34

This table compares Benchmark Bankshares and Wintrust Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Wintrust Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Benchmark Bankshares.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Benchmark Bankshares and Wintrust Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Benchmark Bankshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Wintrust Financial 0 0 9 1 3.10

Wintrust Financial has a consensus target price of $94.50, indicating a potential upside of 1.74%. Given Wintrust Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Wintrust Financial is more favorable than Benchmark Bankshares.

Dividends

Benchmark Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Wintrust Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Wintrust Financial pays out 16.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Wintrust Financial has raised its dividend for 10 consecutive years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.1% of Benchmark Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.0% of Wintrust Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 14.0% of Benchmark Bankshares shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Wintrust Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Wintrust Financial beats Benchmark Bankshares on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Benchmark Bankshares

Benchmark Bankshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for Benchmark Community Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, saving, commercial services, and youth accounts. Its loan products include personal, mortgage, other real estate, business, auto, and student loans. The company also offers credit and debit cards; wealth management services comprising financial solutions, financial and retirement planning, and portfolio management, as well as estate, charitable giving, and trust services; and reorder checks, safe deposit boxes, wire transfers, bill pay, and internet and mobile banking services. Benchmark Bankshares, Inc. was founded in 1971 and is based in Kenbridge, Virginia.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services. It also engages in the retail origination and purchase of residential mortgages for sale into the secondary market; and provision of lending, deposits, and treasury management services to condominium, homeowner, and community associations, as well as asset-based lending for middle-market companies. In addition, this segment offers loan and deposit services to mortgage brokerage companies; lending to restaurant franchisees; direct leasing; small business administration loans; commercial mortgages and construction loans; and financial solutions. It provides personal and commercial banking services primarily to individuals, small to mid-sized businesses, local governmental units, and institutional clients. The Specialty Finance segment offers commercial and life insurance premiums financing for businesses and individuals; accounts receivable financing, value-added, and out-sourced administrative services; and other specialty finance services, as well as data processing of payrolls, billing, and cash management services to temporary staffing industry. The Wealth Management segment provides trust and investment, asset management, tax-deferred exchange, securities brokerage, and retirement plan services. Wintrust Financial Corporation was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Rosemont, Illinois.

