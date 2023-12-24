Barclays Trims FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Target Price to $310.00

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $330.00 to $310.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the shipping service provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of FedEx from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $269.00 to $278.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $290.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $288.38.

NYSE FDX opened at $248.03 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $253.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $254.19. The stock has a market cap of $62.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.32. FedEx has a 12-month low of $171.55 and a 12-month high of $285.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.36 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 4.87%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.18 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that FedEx will post 18.19 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.86%.

Insider Activity

In other FedEx news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total value of $3,447,121.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $885,281. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FedEx

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in FedEx by 97,178.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 209,510,584 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $51,937,674,000 after buying an additional 209,295,211 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at $388,787,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the third quarter valued at $496,611,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 29.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,063,938 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,076,619,000 after buying an additional 916,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in FedEx by 86.1% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,728,775 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $428,563,000 after buying an additional 799,828 shares in the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

