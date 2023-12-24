Barclays Boosts Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target to $95.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

MU has been the subject of several other reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $91.59.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $86.49 on Thursday. Micron Technology has a 12-month low of $48.52 and a 12-month high of $87.49. The stock has a market cap of $95.46 billion, a PE ratio of -16.20 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.43 and a 200-day moving average of $69.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.06. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 37.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.65%. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -8.61%.

In other Micron Technology news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 3,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total transaction of $244,542.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 155,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,829,587.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.61, for a total value of $571,270.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 651,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,190,051.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 3,508 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total transaction of $244,542.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 155,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,829,587.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 238,390 shares of company stock valued at $18,218,843. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,652 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Homestead Advisers Corp lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 12.5% in the third quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 1,372 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 1.6% in the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,103 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 3.3% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 0.5% during the third quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 35,930 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

