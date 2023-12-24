Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.13 Per Share

Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKNIY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, December 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1266 per share by the bank on Monday, January 8th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This is an increase from Bankinter’s previous dividend of $0.11.

Bankinter Price Performance

Shares of BKNIY opened at $6.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.66 and its 200-day moving average is $6.55. Bankinter has a 12-month low of $5.44 and a 12-month high of $7.36.

Bankinter Company Profile

Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. It offers payroll, pension, business, salary, non-salary, youth salary, current, currency, professional, basic, and management accounts; deposit products; and mortgages and loan products, as well as financing services.

