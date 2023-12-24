Bank of America Boosts Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) Price Target to $15.00

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA – Free Report) had its price target increased by Bank of America from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reissued an underperform rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Liquidia in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Liquidia in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Liquidia has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $16.67.

Shares of LQDA opened at $11.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $763.87 million, a P/E ratio of -13.53 and a beta of -0.08. Liquidia has a twelve month low of $5.67 and a twelve month high of $11.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.96 and a 200-day moving average of $7.25.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 million. Liquidia had a negative return on equity of 82.05% and a negative net margin of 314.38%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Liquidia will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Liquidia news, Director Caligan Partners Lp purchased 1,117,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.16 per share, with a total value of $7,999,996.88. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,280,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,771,566.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Liquidia news, Director Caligan Partners Lp purchased 1,117,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.16 per share, with a total value of $7,999,996.88. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,280,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,771,566.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Roger Jeffs purchased 139,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.16 per share, with a total value of $1,000,001.40. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 640,805 shares in the company, valued at $4,588,163.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 31.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LQDA. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Liquidia by 134.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 4,552 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Liquidia during the second quarter worth $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Liquidia by 42.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liquidia during the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Liquidia by 101.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 3,524 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.03% of the company’s stock.

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

