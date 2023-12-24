Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $37.00 price target for the company.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Stock Performance

NYSE:BLX opened at $24.92 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.96. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. has a fifty-two week low of $15.69 and a fifty-two week high of $25.73. The firm has a market cap of $905.22 million, a PE ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.14.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 23.54%. The company had revenue of $71.78 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.15%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beddow Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 1.4% in the second quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 424,969 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,375,000 after purchasing an additional 5,825 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 2.9% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 999,108 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,040,000 after purchasing an additional 27,700 shares in the last quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 13.0% during the first quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 307,465 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,343,000 after acquiring an additional 35,410 shares in the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 0.3% during the first quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 353,718 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 4.7% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,498 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

About Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A., a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It also offers bilateral loans; structured loans including syndicated and clubbed, such as acquisition and pre-export financing, A/B loan financing, bridge loans, and liability management; and project financing.

Further Reading

