Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) Receives $53.75 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.75.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. TheStreet upgraded Axos Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Axos Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Axos Financial Price Performance

NYSE AX opened at $54.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.47. Axos Financial has a 1-year low of $32.05 and a 1-year high of $55.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.34.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $245.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.52 million. Axos Financial had a net margin of 23.25% and a return on equity of 18.03%. On average, equities analysts predict that Axos Financial will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $269,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 508,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,416,158.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Edward James Ratinoff sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total value of $146,580.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,257,771.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $269,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 508,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,416,158.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Axos Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Axos Financial by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 41,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after buying an additional 8,272 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 96.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 3,308 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 4.3% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Axos Financial by 9.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Axos Financial by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 10,451 shares during the period. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

Further Reading

