AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $13,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. RB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the first quarter valued at about $274,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 8.1% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 31.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 24.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,331,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Stock Down 0.2 %

AZO stock opened at $2,608.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.63. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,277.88 and a fifty-two week high of $2,750.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,607.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,535.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at AutoZone

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $32.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $31.57 by $0.98. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 57.23% and a net margin of 14.62%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $27.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 150.45 EPS for the current year.

In other AutoZone news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,595.04, for a total value of $5,825,864.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,393,536.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,245 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,595.04, for a total transaction of $5,825,864.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,393,536.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 2,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,640.84, for a total value of $7,790,478.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,971.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,949 shares of company stock valued at $38,497,878. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AZO shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on AutoZone from $2,933.00 to $3,027.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $2,850.00 to $2,600.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,950.00 to $2,975.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,851.50.

AutoZone Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Featured Articles

