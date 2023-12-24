Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a hold rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $267.00 price target for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a neutral rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $248.54.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $230.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $95.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.46, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $230.45 and its 200 day moving average is $235.93. Automatic Data Processing has a twelve month low of $201.46 and a twelve month high of $256.84.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 102.59% and a net margin of 19.07%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This is an increase from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 66.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Don Mcguire sold 2,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.91, for a total transaction of $568,605.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,937,075.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Automatic Data Processing

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 134,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,532,000 after purchasing an additional 21,671 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $571,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 82.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 636 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

See Also

