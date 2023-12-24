Atrium Mortgage Investment (OTCMKTS:AMIVF) & Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) Head to Head Analysis

Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Free Report) and Atrium Mortgage Investment (OTCMKTS:AMIVF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Security National Financial and Atrium Mortgage Investment’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Security National Financial $351.88 million 0.61 $25.69 million $1.44 6.53 Atrium Mortgage Investment N/A N/A N/A $0.77 10.14

Security National Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Atrium Mortgage Investment. Security National Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Atrium Mortgage Investment, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

34.9% of Security National Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.0% of Security National Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Security National Financial and Atrium Mortgage Investment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Security National Financial 9.35% 11.08% 2.30% Atrium Mortgage Investment N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Security National Financial and Atrium Mortgage Investment, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Security National Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Atrium Mortgage Investment 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Security National Financial beats Atrium Mortgage Investment on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Security National Financial

Security National Financial Corporation engages in the life insurance, cemetery and mortuary, and mortgage businesses. The company's Life Insurance segment is involved in selling and servicing lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance. It offers various life insurance products, including funeral plans and interest-sensitive life insurance, as well as other traditional life, accident, and health insurance products; annuity products comprising single and flexible premium deferred annuities, and immediate annuities; and diver's accident policies. This segment also cedes and assumes various risks with various authorized unaffiliated reinsurers pursuant to reinsurance treaties. Its Cemetery and Mortuary segment operates eight mortuaries and five cemeteries in Utah; one cemetery in California; and four mortuaries and one cemetery in New Mexico. This segment also offers plots, interment vaults, mausoleum crypts, markers, caskets, urns, and other death care related products; and provides professional services of funeral directors, opening and closing of graves, use of chapels and viewing rooms, and use of automobiles and clothing. The company's Mortgages segment originates and underwrites residential and commercial loans for new construction, existing homes, and real estate projects primarily in Florida, Nevada, Texas, and Utah. It offers residential mortgage lending services to real estate brokers and builders, as well as directly with consumers. Security National Financial Corporation was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

About Atrium Mortgage Investment

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation, a non-bank lender, provides residential and commercial mortgages services in Canada. The company offers various types of mortgage loans, such as land and development financing, construction and mezzanine financing, and commercial term and bridge financing services for residential, multi-residential, and commercial real properties. Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

