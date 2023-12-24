Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) Given New C$5.50 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ATH. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$4.75 to C$4.50 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Desjardins raised shares of Athabasca Oil from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$4.75 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$5.00 to C$4.75 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$5.00.

Get Athabasca Oil alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Athabasca Oil

Athabasca Oil Stock Down 0.5 %

ATH opened at C$4.18 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$3.98 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.68. The company has a market cap of C$2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 5.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.00. Athabasca Oil has a 12 month low of C$2.14 and a 12 month high of C$4.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.94.

Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported C($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Athabasca Oil had a return on equity of 29.37% and a net margin of 35.44%. The firm had revenue of C$379.24 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Athabasca Oil will post 0.4767981 EPS for the current year.

About Athabasca Oil

(Get Free Report)

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of light and thermal oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. The company operates through Thermal Oil and Light Oil segments. Its principal properties are in the Greater Placid and Greater Kaybob areas near the Town of Fox Creek in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer and Hangingstone projects located in the Athabasca region of northeastern Alberta.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Athabasca Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athabasca Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.