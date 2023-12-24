Artemis Investment Management LLP Sells 899 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Artemis Investment Management LLP decreased its stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,662 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 899 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Insulet were worth $584,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Insulet by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,203,941 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,652,668,000 after purchasing an additional 58,932 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Insulet by 38.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,696,822 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $452,016,000 after purchasing an additional 474,545 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Insulet by 3.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,536,212 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $441,836,000 after purchasing an additional 49,487 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Insulet by 101,333.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,300,377 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $382,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,095 shares during the period. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its position in shares of Insulet by 63.5% in the second quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 723,238 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $208,538,000 after purchasing an additional 281,000 shares during the period.

In related news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.33, for a total transaction of $3,286,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,835.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Insulet stock opened at $216.18 on Friday. Insulet Co. has a 52-week low of $125.82 and a 52-week high of $335.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $173.28 and a 200-day moving average of $208.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 3.26.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.31. Insulet had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 23.98%. The company had revenue of $432.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.82 million. Equities research analysts expect that Insulet Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

PODD has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $260.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Insulet in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Insulet from $270.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Insulet from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Insulet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Insulet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.33.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

