Artemis Investment Management LLP Sells 71 Shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Artemis Investment Management LLP reduced its stake in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $1,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OLED. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Universal Display by 2.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,309,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $719,455,000 after purchasing an additional 117,055 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Universal Display by 6.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,266,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $712,274,000 after purchasing an additional 241,855 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Universal Display by 1.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,521,726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $219,326,000 after purchasing an additional 18,071 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Universal Display by 7.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,435,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $206,850,000 after purchasing an additional 94,570 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Universal Display by 20.6% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,103,950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $171,256,000 after purchasing an additional 188,430 shares during the period. 75.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Universal Display Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of OLED stock opened at $189.51 on Friday. Universal Display Co. has a 12-month low of $103.32 and a 12-month high of $194.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $164.47 and its 200 day moving average is $155.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.41.

Universal Display Dividend Announcement

Universal Display ( NASDAQ:OLED Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.09. Universal Display had a net margin of 35.11% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The company had revenue of $141.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.39 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Universal Display Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Universal Display’s payout ratio is presently 32.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Universal Display from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $196.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Universal Display in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $160.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Universal Display in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.60.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

