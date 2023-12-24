Artemis Investment Management LLP Sells 2,042 Shares of Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG)

Artemis Investment Management LLP cut its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,042 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Montrose Environmental Group were worth $527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Montrose Environmental Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Montrose Environmental Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 494.2% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Montrose Environmental Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. 89.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Montrose Environmental Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at Montrose Environmental Group

In other Montrose Environmental Group news, CFO Allan Dicks bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $51,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 264,124 shares in the company, valued at $6,782,704.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on MEG. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Montrose Environmental Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $46.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MEG

Montrose Environmental Group Stock Performance

NYSE MEG opened at $31.84 on Friday. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.96 and a 52-week high of $55.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $961.19 million, a P/E ratio of -16.76 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.73 and a 200-day moving average of $34.57.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.06). Montrose Environmental Group had a negative return on equity of 10.10% and a negative net margin of 6.73%. The company had revenue of $167.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.96 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Montrose Environmental Group

(Free Report)

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Montrose Environmental Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montrose Environmental Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.