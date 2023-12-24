Artemis Investment Management LLP Makes New Investment in Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR)

Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 27,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Coursera by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 46,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coursera by 8.2% during the first quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 11,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coursera by 1.3% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 90,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coursera by 187.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coursera by 17.4% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. 64.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Coursera

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total transaction of $854,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,646,854 shares in the company, valued at $45,234,734.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total transaction of $854,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,646,854 shares in the company, valued at $45,234,734.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Shravan Goli sold 61,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total value of $1,212,829.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 809,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,028,555.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,138,132 shares of company stock worth $22,371,163. Company insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Coursera Stock Down 0.5 %

COUR opened at $19.87 on Friday. Coursera, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.91 and a 12-month high of $21.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.07 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.21 and a 200-day moving average of $16.88.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $165.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.32 million. Coursera had a negative return on equity of 21.18% and a negative net margin of 24.28%. As a group, analysts expect that Coursera, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Coursera from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Coursera from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Coursera from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Coursera from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Coursera from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coursera presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.45.

Coursera Company Profile

(Free Report)

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, physical science and engineering, language learning, information technology, health, social sciences, math and logic, project management, and arts and humanities; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

