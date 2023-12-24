Artemis Investment Management LLP Makes New $911,000 Investment in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 16,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $911,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower View Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 0.3% in the second quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,739,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 7.3% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 12.3% in the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 3.3% in the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 6,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 1.4% in the second quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 14,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Carrier Global

In other Carrier Global news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total transaction of $956,835.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 89,920 shares in the company, valued at $5,214,460.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Carrier Global Price Performance

Carrier Global stock opened at $57.10 on Friday. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $40.28 and a one year high of $60.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.50, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.41.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 26.60% and a net margin of 5.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

Carrier Global Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a positive change from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CARR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho downgraded Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Carrier Global from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Bank of America downgraded Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Carrier Global from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.40.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

