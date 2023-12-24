Artemis Investment Management LLP Invests $266,000 in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 113.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 19,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 10,092 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,123,000. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 17,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,940,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,591,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $178,040,000 after purchasing an additional 142,656 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Stock Performance

PAYX stock opened at $119.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $43.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.43. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.09 and a 52 week high of $129.70.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 46.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is 80.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Paychex from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $123.00 target price (down from $132.00) on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 41,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total value of $4,785,484.91. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,292,642. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Profile

(Free Report)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Further Reading

