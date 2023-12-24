Artemis Investment Management LLP Has $836,000 Holdings in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Artemis Investment Management LLP cut its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) by 98.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 207,985 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 103.2% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 84.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on VMI shares. Northcoast Research cut Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com cut Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Valmont Industries from $334.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut Valmont Industries from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valmont Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $294.00.

NYSE VMI opened at $232.41 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $245.24. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $188.63 and a 52-week high of $341.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.19, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.11.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.42. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 3.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 14.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is presently 33.24%.

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Infrastructure and Agriculture. It manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite, and hybrid structures for lighting, transportation, and telecommunications equipment, as well as electrical transmission, distribution, substations, and renewable energy generation equipment; and provides coatings services to preserve metal products.

