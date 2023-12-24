Artemis Investment Management LLP Has $349,000 Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. Key Bridge Compliance LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Family Legacy Inc. grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.1% during the third quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 29,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter valued at approximately $333,000. PineStone Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 330.5% during the third quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,802,924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $417,374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,687,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.0% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,903 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on TSM. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.67.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $103.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $534.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $72.84 and a 1 year high of $110.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $17.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.90 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 41.42%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a $0.5415 dividend. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.76%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

Further Reading

