Artemis Investment Management LLP Buys Shares of 10,925 HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,925 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $645,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HDB. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 6.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,761 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 57.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,838,182 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $296,725,000 after buying an additional 1,757,638 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 6.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 19.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,819 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 2,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 6.5% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 38,877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after buying an additional 2,387 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HDB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HDFC Bank in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of HDFC Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th.

HDFC Bank Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of HDB stock opened at $67.00 on Friday. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12-month low of $55.95 and a 12-month high of $71.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.08 and its 200 day moving average is $63.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.77.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.35. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The company had revenue of $8.02 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

