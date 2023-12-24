Arkadios Wealth Advisors Grows Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 43.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 61,129 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 18,433 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 0.7% of Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $7,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 100,169.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,032,339,935 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $110,718,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,310,373 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 140,855.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,341,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,604,575,000 after acquiring an additional 123,254,064 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $5,226,390,000. Imprint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9,115.2% in the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 11,304,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,130,434,000 after purchasing an additional 11,181,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,592,122 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,218,954,000 after purchasing an additional 6,580,247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Redburn Partners raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.70.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of XOM opened at $101.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $97.48 and a one year high of $120.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $403.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.01.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The business had revenue of $90.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.74%.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $105.97 per share, with a total value of $26,492,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,077,000 shares in the company, valued at $220,099,690. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $1,231,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 220,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,652,596.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $105.97 per share, for a total transaction of $26,492,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,077,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,099,690. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

