Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) Given New C$40.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Free Report) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$41.00 to C$40.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ATZ. Raymond James set a C$32.00 price objective on Aritzia and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Aritzia from C$32.00 to C$26.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Aritzia from C$37.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Aritzia from C$41.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Aritzia from C$32.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aritzia presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$35.00.

TSE:ATZ opened at C$28.21 on Wednesday. Aritzia has a 1 year low of C$20.67 and a 1 year high of C$51.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.98. The stock has a market cap of C$2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$24.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$26.27.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.10) by C$0.12. Aritzia had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 5.29%. The firm had revenue of C$534.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$522.35 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aritzia will post 1.7704117 earnings per share for the current year.

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparel and accessories for women in the United States and Canada. The company offers t-shirts and tops, sweaters, shirts and blouses, bodysuits, sweatshirts, blazers, jacket and coats, and dresses; pants, denim, leggings and bike shorts, sweatpants, skirts, shorts, sweatshorts, and jumpsuits and rompers; accessories, such as socks, hats, bags, scarves, belts, and intimates; swimwear; and shoes.

