Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Stake Raised by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 114.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,496 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,928 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,268,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,511,828,000 after acquiring an additional 353,253 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,734,818 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,144,827,000 after acquiring an additional 372,420 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 2.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,280,987 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,666,137,000 after acquiring an additional 289,064 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 68.8% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,819,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,591,320,000 after acquiring an additional 4,002,359 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 48.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,815,983 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,144,131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220,697 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $217.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $190.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.59.

Arista Networks Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ANET opened at $238.26 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $211.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.25. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.57 and a 12-month high of $240.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.11.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.22. Arista Networks had a net margin of 33.97% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.23, for a total value of $43,566.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,864 shares in the company, valued at $670,834.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Arista Networks news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.23, for a total transaction of $43,566.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,864 shares in the company, valued at $670,834.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.52, for a total transaction of $191,900.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 232,326 shares of company stock worth $50,130,713 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.