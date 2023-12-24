argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) PT Lowered to $436.00 at Evercore ISI

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) had its target price cut by Evercore ISI from $594.00 to $436.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of argenx from $580.00 to $520.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of argenx from $607.00 to $586.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 30th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of argenx from $612.00 to $641.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of argenx from $557.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of argenx from $585.00 to $470.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $522.50.

Shares of ARGX opened at $372.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.03 billion, a PE ratio of -89.64 and a beta of 0.72. argenx has a 1-year low of $327.73 and a 1-year high of $550.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $468.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $469.31.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $339.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.06 million. argenx had a negative net margin of 22.70% and a negative return on equity of 16.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($4.26) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that argenx will post -4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARGX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of argenx by 143.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of argenx by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of argenx by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of argenx by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of argenx by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.77% of the company’s stock.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany, France, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Italy. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, pemphigus foliaceus, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, bullous pemphigoid, and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy; and ENHANZE SC.

