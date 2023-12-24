argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Price Target Cut to $470.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $585.00 to $470.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of argenx from $612.00 to $641.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of argenx from $580.00 to $520.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of argenx from $610.00 to $591.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of argenx from $607.00 to $586.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of argenx from $595.00 to $582.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $522.50.

Shares of argenx stock opened at $372.90 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $468.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $469.31. The company has a market cap of $22.03 billion, a PE ratio of -89.64 and a beta of 0.72. argenx has a fifty-two week low of $327.73 and a fifty-two week high of $550.76.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $339.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.06 million. argenx had a negative net margin of 22.70% and a negative return on equity of 16.54%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($4.26) EPS. Analysts expect that argenx will post -4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in argenx by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,233,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,949,897,000 after acquiring an additional 24,329 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in argenx by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,511,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,219,000 after acquiring an additional 368,367 shares during the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in argenx by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,287,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,697,000 after acquiring an additional 21,945 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in argenx by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,182,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,792,000 after acquiring an additional 124,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG boosted its stake in argenx by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 923,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,831,000 after acquiring an additional 36,356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.77% of the company’s stock.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany, France, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Italy. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, pemphigus foliaceus, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, bullous pemphigoid, and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy; and ENHANZE SC.

