argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Price Target Cut to $346.00

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from $444.00 to $346.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on ARGX. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on argenx from $585.00 to $470.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. William Blair downgraded argenx from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright cut their price target on argenx from $582.00 to $451.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded argenx from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of argenx in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $522.50.

argenx Stock Up 5.3 %

NASDAQ:ARGX opened at $372.90 on Thursday. argenx has a twelve month low of $327.73 and a twelve month high of $550.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $468.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $469.31. The company has a market cap of $22.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.64 and a beta of 0.72.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $339.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.06 million. argenx had a negative return on equity of 16.54% and a negative net margin of 22.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($4.26) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that argenx will post -4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of argenx by 25.3% in the second quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 9,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of argenx in the second quarter worth $249,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of argenx by 14.8% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of argenx by 45.5% in the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of argenx in the first quarter worth $249,000. Institutional investors own 52.77% of the company’s stock.

argenx Company Profile



argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany, France, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Italy. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, pemphigus foliaceus, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, bullous pemphigoid, and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy; and ENHANZE SC.

