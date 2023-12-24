Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Stake Increased by Rothschild Investment LLC IL

Rothschild Investment LLC IL increased its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 15.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,054 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC IL’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials during the third quarter worth $228,000. Sunflower Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 2,372 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the third quarter valued at $361,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $357,000. Finally, Cooper Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMAT opened at $162.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $134.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $146.94 and its 200-day moving average is $144.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.68 and a 12 month high of $164.21.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.14. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 46.12%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.78%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 21st. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Raymond James began coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.21.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

