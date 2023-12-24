Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) PT Raised to $18.00

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on APLE. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.20.

Shares of NYSE:APLE opened at $16.92 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 1.12. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 12-month low of $13.66 and a 12-month high of $18.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 255.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 328.2% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. Institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 223 hotels with more than 29,400 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states as well as one property leased to third parties.

