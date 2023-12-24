Angela S. Lekatsas Purchases 500 Shares of AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) Stock

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA – Get Free Report) Director Angela S. Lekatsas purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$27.22 per share, with a total value of C$13,609.00.

Angela S. Lekatsas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 10th, Angela S. Lekatsas bought 1,000 shares of AltaGas stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$26.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,150.00.

AltaGas Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of TSE:ALA opened at C$27.41 on Friday. AltaGas Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$21.25 and a 52 week high of C$28.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$26.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$25.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.73. The company has a market cap of C$7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37, a P/E/G ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.18.

AltaGas Increases Dividend

AltaGas ( TSE:ALA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.08 billion. AltaGas had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 8.02%. Equities analysts predict that AltaGas Ltd. will post 2.1390205 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.298 dividend. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from AltaGas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. AltaGas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$32.00 to C$31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. ATB Capital upped their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Scotiabank set a C$31.00 target price on shares of AltaGas and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$36.00 target price on shares of AltaGas and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$32.14.

About AltaGas

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates franchised, cost-of-service, rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

