Analyzing Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL) and MicroAlgo (NASDAQ:MLGO)

Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL) and MicroAlgo (NASDAQ:MLGO) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Symbolic Logic has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MicroAlgo has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Symbolic Logic and MicroAlgo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Symbolic Logic N/A N/A N/A MicroAlgo N/A -29.07% -20.69%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Symbolic Logic $26.35 million 0.33 $17.44 million N/A N/A MicroAlgo $87.13 million 0.82 -$6.96 million N/A N/A

This table compares Symbolic Logic and MicroAlgo’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Symbolic Logic has higher earnings, but lower revenue than MicroAlgo.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of MicroAlgo shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Symbolic Logic shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.7% of MicroAlgo shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Symbolic Logic and MicroAlgo, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Symbolic Logic 0 0 0 0 N/A MicroAlgo 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

MicroAlgo beats Symbolic Logic on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Symbolic Logic

Symbolic Logic, Inc., a research and development organization, focuses on developing proprietary algorithms that model and predict behaviour of dynamic systems. It is also developing a set of tools and technologies for applying symbolic content to physical objects to catalog to track real-world objects. The company was formerly known as Evolving Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Symbolic Logic, Inc. in April 2022. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

About MicroAlgo

MicroAlgo Inc. develops and delivers central processing algorithm solutions to customers in internet advertisement, gaming, and intelligent chip industries in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Central Processing Algorithm Services, and Intelligent Chips and Services. It offers services that includes algorithm optimization, accelerating computing power without the need for hardware upgrades, data processing, and data intelligence services. The company also engages in the resale of intelligent chips and accessories; and provision of software development. MicroAlgo Inc. is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China. MicroAlgo Inc. is a subsidiary of WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc.

