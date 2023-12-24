Analyzing PDD (NASDAQ:PDD) and Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART)

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) and Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for PDD and Maplebear, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PDD 0 0 10 0 3.00 Maplebear 0 8 9 0 2.53

PDD presently has a consensus price target of $126.12, indicating a potential downside of 12.71%. Maplebear has a consensus price target of $35.46, indicating a potential upside of 49.09%. Given Maplebear’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Maplebear is more favorable than PDD.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PDD 23.25% 34.07% 17.64% Maplebear N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PDD and Maplebear’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares PDD and Maplebear’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PDD $198.58 billion 0.96 $4.57 billion $4.45 32.47 Maplebear $3.00 billion 2.22 $428.00 million N/A N/A

PDD has higher revenue and earnings than Maplebear.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

31.1% of PDD shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of PDD shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of Maplebear shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

PDD beats Maplebear on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PDD

PDD Holdings Inc., a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace. It focuses on bringing businesses and people into the digital economy. The company was formerly known as Pinduoduo Inc. and changed its name to PDD Holdings Inc. in February 2023. PDD Holdings Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

About Maplebear

Maplebear Inc., doing business as Instacart, provides online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers a range of products, such as food, alcohol, consumer health, pet care, ready-made meals, and others. The company offers its services through a mobile application and website. It also provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in San Francisco, California.

