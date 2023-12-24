Analyzing Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK) and Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR)

Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK – Get Free Report) and Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Parke Bancorp has a beta of 0.78, meaning that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sierra Bancorp has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Parke Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Sierra Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Parke Bancorp pays out 28.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Sierra Bancorp pays out 38.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Parke Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Sierra Bancorp has raised its dividend for 10 consecutive years. Sierra Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Parke Bancorp $95.86 million 2.54 $41.82 million $2.53 8.05 Sierra Bancorp $134.19 million 2.46 $33.66 million $2.40 9.35

This table compares Parke Bancorp and Sierra Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Parke Bancorp has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sierra Bancorp. Parke Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sierra Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Parke Bancorp and Sierra Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Parke Bancorp 26.87% 13.90% 1.92% Sierra Bancorp 19.15% 11.61% 0.96%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

44.0% of Parke Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.5% of Sierra Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 15.3% of Parke Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.9% of Sierra Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Parke Bancorp and Sierra Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Parke Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Sierra Bancorp 0 2 1 0 2.33

Sierra Bancorp has a consensus price target of $22.33, suggesting a potential downside of 0.52%. Given Sierra Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sierra Bancorp is more favorable than Parke Bancorp.

About Parke Bancorp

Parke Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Parke Bank that provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small to mid-sized businesses. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, construction, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, and consumer loans. In addition, the company provides debit cards, internet banking, and online bill payment services. Parke Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Washington Township, New Jersey.

About Sierra Bancorp

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts. The company's loan products include agricultural, commercial, consumer, real estate, construction, and mortgage loans. It also offers automated teller machines; electronic point-of-sale payment alternatives; online and automated telephone banking services; and remote deposit capture and automated payroll services for business customers. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Porterville, California.

