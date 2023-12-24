Analyzing FOMO (OTCMKTS:ETFM) and Safety Shot (NASDAQ:SHOT)

FOMO (OTCMKTS:ETFM – Get Free Report) and Safety Shot (NASDAQ:SHOT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

15.6% of Safety Shot shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.7% of FOMO shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.1% of Safety Shot shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares FOMO and Safety Shot’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FOMO N/A -6.23% -148.02% Safety Shot -367.77% -328.32% -170.78%

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Recommendations

FOMO has a beta of 7.78, meaning that its share price is 678% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Safety Shot has a beta of 2.02, meaning that its share price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for FOMO and Safety Shot, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FOMO 0 0 0 0 N/A Safety Shot 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares FOMO and Safety Shot’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FOMO N/A N/A -$70,000.00 N/A N/A Safety Shot $6.20 million 26.14 -$15.22 million ($0.71) -5.73

FOMO has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Safety Shot.

Summary

FOMO beats Safety Shot on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FOMO

FOMO Corp. focuses on incubation and acceleration business. The company invests in and advises emerging companies aligned with a growth mandate. It develops various direct investment and affiliations. The company was formerly known as 2050 Motors, Inc. FOMO Corp. was founded in 2012 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

About Safety Shot

Safety Shot, Inc., a wellness and functional beverage company, engages in the research and development of over-the-counter products and intellectual property. Its products pipeline includes Photocil to address psoriasis and vitiligo; JW-700 to treat hair loss; JW-500 for women's sexual wellness; NoStingz, a jellyfish sting prevention sunscreen; and JW-110 for the treatment of atopic dermatitis/eczema. The company primarily sell its products through third-party physical retail stores and partners. The company was formerly known as Jupiter Wellness, Inc. and changed its name to Safety Shot, Inc. in September 2023. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Jupiter, Florida.

