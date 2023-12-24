Analyzing Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) & Axfood AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:AXFOY)

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Free Report) and Axfood AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:AXFOY – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Arko and Axfood AB (publ)’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Arko alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arko $9.14 billion 0.10 $71.75 million $0.34 23.79 Axfood AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A $10.22 2.58

Arko has higher revenue and earnings than Axfood AB (publ). Axfood AB (publ) is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Arko, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arko 0 2 1 0 2.33 Axfood AB (publ) 1 0 0 0 1.00

This is a summary of recent ratings for Arko and Axfood AB (publ), as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Arko presently has a consensus price target of $9.19, suggesting a potential upside of 13.57%. Given Arko’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Arko is more favorable than Axfood AB (publ).

Profitability

This table compares Arko and Axfood AB (publ)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arko 0.49% 16.46% 1.30% Axfood AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Arko pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Axfood AB (publ) pays an annual dividend of $4.91 per share and has a dividend yield of 18.6%. Arko pays out 35.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Axfood AB (publ) pays out 48.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

75.0% of Arko shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.2% of Arko shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Arko beats Axfood AB (publ) on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Arko

(Get Free Report)

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through Retail, Wholesale, Fleet Fueling, and GPM Petroleum segments. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. Its Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents. The Fleet Fueling segment supplies fuel to proprietary and third-party cardlock, and issuance of proprietary fuel cards. Its GPM Petroleum segment supplies fuel to retail and wholesale segments. The company is based in Richmond, Virginia.

About Axfood AB (publ)

(Get Free Report)

Axfood AB (publ) engages in the food retail and wholesale businesses in Sweden. It operates through Willys, Hemköp, Dagab, and Snabbgross segments. The company sells groceries through Willys, Hemköp, Eurocash, and Mat.se store chains. It is also involved in the e-commerce business; and provision of private label products. In addition, it offers home delivery of meal kits under the Middagsfrid name, as well as operates Urban Deli, a combination of restaurant and market hall; and Apohem, an online pharmacy. The company serves restaurants, fastfood operators, and cafés; and retailer-owned stores, mini-marts, service stations, and other convenience retailers. Axfood AB (publ) was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. Axfood AB (publ) is a subsidiary of Axel Johnson AB.

Receive News & Ratings for Arko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.