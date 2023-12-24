Analysts Set Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Price Target at $16.00

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.00.
Several analysts recently commented on GBDC shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th.
Shares of GBDC opened at $15.07 on Friday. Golub Capital BDC has a one year low of $12.27 and a one year high of $15.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83.
Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The investment management company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 42.88% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $164.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.26 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is presently 97.37%.
Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.
