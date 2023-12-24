Analysts Set Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Price Target at $16.00

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.00.

Several analysts recently commented on GBDC shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning raised its position in Golub Capital BDC by 8.9% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,879 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Golub Capital BDC during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,228,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Golub Capital BDC by 0.4% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,036,962 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $67,999,000 after acquiring an additional 18,446 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 9.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,136 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Finally, Olympiad Research LP bought a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the second quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Institutional investors own 40.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GBDC opened at $15.07 on Friday. Golub Capital BDC has a one year low of $12.27 and a one year high of $15.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The investment management company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 42.88% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $164.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.26 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is presently 97.37%.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

