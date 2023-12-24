Analysts Set Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Price Target at $6.57

Shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.57.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $5.40 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

Get Fate Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FATE opened at $3.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $337.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.57. Fate Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.63 and a 1 year high of $11.67.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.99 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 38.44% and a negative net margin of 163.04%. On average, analysts predict that Fate Therapeutics will post -1.79 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Fate Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FATE. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Fate Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Fate Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Fate Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in Fate Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fate Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-targeted NK and T-cell product candidates include FT576 to treat multiple myeloma and FT522, to treat lymphoma and autoimmune disorders; and CAR T-cell programs include FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, and FT825 to treat solid tumors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.