Analysts Set Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) PT at $12.71

Shares of Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.14.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on ANNX. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Annexon in a report on Monday, October 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Annexon in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America raised Annexon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday.
Shares of NASDAQ:ANNX opened at $4.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.49 million, a PE ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.42 and a 200-day moving average of $2.76. Annexon has a 12 month low of $1.57 and a 12 month high of $7.65.
Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.07. On average, research analysts predict that Annexon will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune, neurodegenerative, and ophthalmic disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.
