Analysts Set Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) PT at $12.71

Shares of Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.14.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ANNX. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Annexon in a report on Monday, October 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Annexon in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America raised Annexon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday.

Get Annexon alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Annexon

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Annexon

Annexon Trading Up 7.5 %

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Annexon by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Annexon by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Annexon by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 83,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares during the period. Forefront Analytics LLC increased its stake in Annexon by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 31,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 4,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Annexon by 26.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 5,041 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANNX opened at $4.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.49 million, a PE ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.42 and a 200-day moving average of $2.76. Annexon has a 12 month low of $1.57 and a 12 month high of $7.65.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.07. On average, research analysts predict that Annexon will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Annexon Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune, neurodegenerative, and ophthalmic disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Annexon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annexon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.