American International (OTCMKTS:AMIH) & Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) Head-To-Head Contrast

American International (OTCMKTS:AMIH) and Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for American International and Rover Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American International 0 0 0 0 N/A Rover Group 0 5 2 0 2.29

Rover Group has a consensus target price of $8.38, suggesting a potential downside of 23.31%. Given Rover Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Rover Group is more favorable than American International.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

25.0% of American International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.5% of Rover Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.3% of American International shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 36.4% of Rover Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares American International and Rover Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American International N/A N/A N/A Rover Group 4.99% 5.44% 3.86%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares American International and Rover Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American International N/A N/A N/A ($0.21) -0.01 Rover Group $174.01 million 11.26 -$21.98 million $0.05 218.40

American International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Rover Group. American International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rover Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Rover Group beats American International on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American International

American International Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates as an investor, developer, and asset manager with various assets in the energy supply chain. Its portfolio includes cycle energy that owns and operates cycle oil, cycle services, and cycle technologies. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Electra, Texas.

About Rover Group

Rover Group, Inc. operates an online marketplace for pet care worldwide. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, such as doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits, grooming, and training. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

