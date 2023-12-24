Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Director Sells $50,217.84 in Stock

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) Director Elizabeth M. Schwarting sold 804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.46, for a total value of $50,217.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,993.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Ambarella Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of AMBA opened at $62.66 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.11. Ambarella, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.59 and a 52-week high of $99.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.68 and a beta of 1.66.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.11. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 18.66% and a negative net margin of 46.45%. The company had revenue of $50.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. Ambarella’s quarterly revenue was down 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Ambarella, Inc. will post -3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Ambarella from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ambarella from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Ambarella from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Ambarella to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Ambarella in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ambarella

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMBA. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Ambarella by 1,951.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,336,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $111,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271,251 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ambarella by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,640,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $107,370,000 after acquiring an additional 626,893 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Ambarella by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,028,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $422,620,000 after acquiring an additional 522,698 shares in the last quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,603,000. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP raised its position in shares of Ambarella by 121.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rokos Capital Management LLP now owns 649,574 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,626,000 after acquiring an additional 355,689 shares in the last quarter. 79.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

