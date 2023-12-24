Altus Wealth Management LLC Has $449,000 Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Altus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 13.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,796 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for about 0.3% of Altus Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Altus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 11.5% during the third quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla by 5.2% during the third quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,328 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,087,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla by 17.6% during the third quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,031,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC IL raised its holdings in Tesla by 30.9% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC IL now owns 5,229 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,308,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 29.0% during the third quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 7,820 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,957,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of TSLA opened at $252.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $232.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $247.81. The company has a market capitalization of $802.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.81 and a 1-year high of $299.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $23.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.19 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,232,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,232,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.32, for a total transaction of $2,565,360.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at $16,638,680.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,222 shares of company stock valued at $8,091,898. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $301.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 18th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $290.00 to $266.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $234.24.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

