Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,165 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 7,565 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 4.9% of Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 10.8% during the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 29.2% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 115 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $3,182,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,407,688 shares in the company, valued at $340,519,313.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.89, for a total value of $28,795.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,877 shares of the company's stock, valued at $638,350.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 152,627 shares of company stock worth $20,267,240 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company's stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James started coverage on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.93.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $142.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.57 and a fifty-two week high of $143.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $134.86 and a 200 day moving average of $131.32.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

