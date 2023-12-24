AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. Raises Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,782 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises approximately 1.9% of AllGen Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. AllGen Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 145,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 56,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,460,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth $865,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Price Performance

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $167.68 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.83 and a 52 week high of $196.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.54 billion, a PE ratio of 27.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $166.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.29.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.10. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. The firm had revenue of $23.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.33%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $8,063,860.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,102,889.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PEP shares. Wedbush reduced their target price on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Citigroup reduced their target price on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $203.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.93.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PEP

About PepsiCo

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.