Algoma Steel Group (TSE:ASTL) Price Target Raised to C$19.00

Algoma Steel Group (TSE:ASTL – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Stifel Nicolaus from C$15.00 to C$19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Algoma Steel Group from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th.

Shares of TSE:ASTL opened at C$13.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.43, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 3.23. The company has a market cap of C$1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 1.53. Algoma Steel Group has a 52 week low of C$7.78 and a 52 week high of C$13.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$10.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$9.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Algoma Steel Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.76%.

In other Algoma Steel Group news, Director David Daniel Sgro sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.49, for a total value of C$112,381.50. In other Algoma Steel Group news, Director David Daniel Sgro sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.49, for a total value of C$112,381.50. Also, Director Michael Allan Mcquade sold 200,000 shares of Algoma Steel Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.62, for a total transaction of C$2,324,000.00. Insiders sold 265,000 shares of company stock worth $2,825,142 in the last quarter. 6.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. The company provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

