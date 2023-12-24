Algoma Steel Group (TSE:ASTL) Price Target Raised to C$19.00

Algoma Steel Group (TSE:ASTL – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Stifel Nicolaus from C$15.00 to C$19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Algoma Steel Group from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ASTL
Algoma Steel Group Stock Up 3.1 %
Algoma Steel Group Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Algoma Steel Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.76%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Algoma Steel Group news, Director David Daniel Sgro sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.49, for a total value of C$112,381.50. In other Algoma Steel Group news, Director David Daniel Sgro sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.49, for a total value of C$112,381.50. Also, Director Michael Allan Mcquade sold 200,000 shares of Algoma Steel Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.62, for a total transaction of C$2,324,000.00. Insiders sold 265,000 shares of company stock worth $2,825,142 in the last quarter. 6.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Algoma Steel Group
Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. The company provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Algoma Steel Group
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 12/18 – 12/22
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- How to invest in an IRA in 6 simple steps
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- How many Roth IRAs can you have?
Receive News & Ratings for Algoma Steel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algoma Steel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.