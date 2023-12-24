Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Price Target Raised to $36.00

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Bank of America from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AA. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Alcoa from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Alcoa from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Alcoa from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. HSBC assumed coverage on Alcoa in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They set a hold rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Alcoa from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.17.

Alcoa Trading Up 5.5 %

AA stock opened at $33.77 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.79. Alcoa has a fifty-two week low of $23.07 and a fifty-two week high of $57.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 8.24% and a negative return on equity of 6.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Alcoa will post -2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alcoa Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -8.11%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alcoa

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Alcoa by 505.4% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 31,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 26,130 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa during the second quarter worth $7,430,000. PointState Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 18.2% during the second quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 2,229,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,635,000 after buying an additional 343,263 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 135.6% during the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 398,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,504,000 after buying an additional 229,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 482.4% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,116,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,892,000 after buying an additional 924,934 shares in the last quarter. 79.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alcoa

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

Featured Articles

