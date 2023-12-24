AKITA Drilling (TSE:AKT.A) PT Lowered to C$3.25

AKITA Drilling (TSE:AKT.A – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at ATB Capital from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. ATB Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 128.87% from the stock’s current price.
AKITA Drilling Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of AKT.A stock opened at C$1.42 on Friday. AKITA Drilling has a 12 month low of C$1.08 and a 12 month high of C$2.05. The firm has a market cap of C$53.96 million, a PE ratio of 2.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.48 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.10.
AKITA Drilling Company Profile
