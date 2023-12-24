AKITA Drilling (TSE:AKT.A) PT Lowered to C$3.25

AKITA Drilling (TSE:AKT.A – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at ATB Capital from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. ATB Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 128.87% from the stock’s current price.

AKITA Drilling Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of AKT.A stock opened at C$1.42 on Friday. AKITA Drilling has a 12 month low of C$1.08 and a 12 month high of C$2.05. The firm has a market cap of C$53.96 million, a PE ratio of 2.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.48 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.10.

AKITA Drilling Company Profile

AKITA Drilling Ltd. provides provides contract drilling services in Canada and the United States. The company is involved in the drilling of oil and gas wells; other forms of drilling related to potash mining; and development of storage caverns. It specializes in pad and other purpose-built drilling rigs; and conventional, directional, horizontal, and underbalanced drilling, as well as provides specialized drilling services.

