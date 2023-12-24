Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Price Target Increased to $165.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Free Report) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Agilent Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. UBS Group downgraded Agilent Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $163.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Barclays cut their target price on Agilent Technologies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Bank of America cut Agilent Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $138.47.

Shares of A stock opened at $139.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.61. Agilent Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $96.80 and a fifty-two week high of $159.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $118.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.75. The company has a market capitalization of $40.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.15, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.10.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The medical research company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 18.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Agilent Technologies will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.236 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. This is an increase from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.38%.

In related news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 1,500 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.69, for a total transaction of $206,535.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 26,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,598,252.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 1,500 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.69, for a total transaction of $206,535.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 26,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,598,252.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 62,467 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $8,120,710.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,806,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,049 shares of company stock valued at $12,328,032 over the last quarter.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in A. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 562.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 212 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

